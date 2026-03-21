IAEA says no radiation increase after reported attack on Iran’s Natanz site

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 21. The International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) said it had been informed by Iran about an attack on the Natanz nuclear facility, Trend reports.

According to the IAEA, no increase in off-site radiation levels has been recorded following the reported incident.

“The IAEA has been informed by Iran that the Natanz nuclear site was attacked today. No increase in off-site radiation levels reported. IAEA is looking into the report,” the statement of the organisation on X said.

IAEA Director General Rafael Grossi also reiterated his call for military restraint to avoid any risk of a nuclear accident.

Since no concrete agreement was reached in negotiations between the United States (US) and Iran over the nuclear program, the US and Israel began military airstrikes against Iran on February 28. In response, Iran launched missile and drone attacks on Israel and US military facilities located in countries across the region, starting the same day.

On the first day of the air strikes against Iran, Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei and several high-ranking military officials were killed. On March 8, Iran’s Assembly of Experts elected Seyyed Mojtaba Khamenei as Iran’s third Supreme Leader by majority vote.

From March 1 through March 5, the confrontation expanded further, affecting several countries across the Middle East.

According to information, the U.S. side suffered losses of 13 dead and more than 140 wounded.

The ongoing conflict has significantly threatened the region’s energy infrastructure and maritime transport. Oil prices have surged on global markets due to heightened security tensions around the Strait of Hormuz, prompting several countries to advise their citizens to leave the region.