Pakistani Embassy in Azerbaijan marks national day with flag-raising ceremony (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 23. A flag-raising ceremony took place at the Embassy of Pakistan in Azerbaijan to celebrate Pakistan Day, Trend reports.

The national flag was raised by Pakistan’s Ambassador to Azerbaijan, Qasim Mohiuddin. During the ceremony, official messages from Pakistan’s President Asif Ali Zardari and Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif were read out.

During the event, Mohiuddin highlighted Pakistan's significant appreciation for Azerbaijan's backing regarding the Jammu and Kashmir matter.

“We are grateful to Azerbaijan for its solidarity with us on the Jammu and Kashmir issue. Events of the past year have once again clearly shown that peace in South Asia is impossible until the Jammu and Kashmir issue is resolved in accordance with the resolutions of the United Nations Security Council,” the ambassador said.

He also conveyed his gratitude for Azerbaijan’s unwavering diplomatic and moral backing.

“The conflict in Afghanistan and its consequences affect us all. For its part, Pakistan and its leadership will continue to take all possible measures to ensure rapid de-escalation and resolution of the situation. Our prayers are with all victims of this conflict and beyond. We sincerely hope that peace, security, and stability will prevail in our region,” Mohiuddin added.

Stay up-to-date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel