Azerbaijani parliament speaker attends funeral of Catholicos-Patriarch of All Georgia His Holiness Ilia II (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 22. The Azerbaijani delegation led by Speaker of the Azerbaijani Parliament Sahiba Gafarova are in Georgia to attend the funeral of Catholicos-Patriarch of All Georgia His Holiness Ilia II, Trend reports.

At the funeral liturgy held at the Holy Trinity Cathedral in Tbilisi in the early hours of 22 March, the Azerbaijani delegation led by Speaker of the Milli Majlis Sahiba Gafarova expressed to the people of Georgia the profound grief and reverence of the people of Azerbaijan.

The Ecumenical Patriarch as well as the President of Georgia, the Speaker of Parliament, the Prime Minister and the Honorary Chairman of The Georgian Dream addressed those gathered at the event in the cathedral.

The funeral procession to accompany the Patriarch on his final journey set out from the Holy Trinity Cathedral, and the Patriarch's coffin was conveyed with special reverence to the Sioni Cathedral. Funeral bells tolled in all churches across the country and hundreds of thousands of people took to the streets to pay their last respects to the Patriarch.

The Azerbaijani delegation includes Chairman of the Caucasus Muslim Board, Sheikh of All the Caucasus Allahshukur Pashazade, Deputy Prime Minister Samir Sharifov and a group of Members of the Milli Majlis.