BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 22. On Saturday, the Israeli Air Force carried out an airstrike on a nuclear research and development facility in Tehran, Trend reports, citing the Israel Defense Forces (IDF).

The targeted site is reportedly located on the grounds of Malek Ashtar University of Technology, which is believed to be used by Iran’s military industry to produce components for nuclear weapons.

The university, part of Iran’s Ministry of Defense, is subject to Western sanctions due to its involvement in the nuclear program and ballistic missile development.

Since no concrete agreement was reached in negotiations between the United States (US) and Iran over the nuclear program, the US and Israel began military airstrikes against Iran on February 28. In response, Iran launched missile and drone attacks on Israel and US military facilities located in countries across the region, starting the same day.

On the first day of the air strikes against Iran, Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei and several high-ranking military officials were killed. On March 8, Iran’s Assembly of Experts elected Seyyed Mojtaba Khamenei as Iran’s third Supreme Leader by majority vote.

From March 1 through March 5, the confrontation expanded further, affecting several countries across the Middle East.

According to information, the U.S. side suffered losses of 13 dead and more than 140 wounded.

The ongoing conflict has significantly threatened the region’s energy infrastructure and maritime transport. Oil prices have surged on global markets due to heightened security tensions around the Strait of Hormuz, prompting several countries to advise their citizens to leave the region.