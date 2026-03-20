Iran strikes Israeli army positions and US bases

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 20. Iran launched attacks on Israeli army positions, as well as on the United States, the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps press service said in a statement, Trend reports.

According to the information, strikes were carried out on 25 Israeli army positions in Haifa and Tel Aviv, as well as on US bases in the region.

Khorremshahr-4 and Ghadr missiles with multiple warheads, used by the IRGC Aerospace Force, are reported to have disrupted the operation of Israel's multi-layered modern air defense systems and hit 25 targets in Haifa and Tel Aviv. It is also reported that dozens of Iranian drones attacked US military bases in the Middle East.