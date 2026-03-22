Azerbaijan opens tender for internal irrigation system in Zangilan's Aghali

Azerbaijan’s Agroservice OJSC has announced a tender for construction works to develop an internal irrigation system as part of a pilot project in Aghali village, Zangilan district. Interested companies are invited to submit proposals by the specified deadline, with submissions to be opened on the same day.

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