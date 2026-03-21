Georgia’s producer prices ease in February 2026 despite 34% surge in mining

Photo: National Statistics Committee

The Producer Price Index (PPI) fell 0.4% from the previous month in February, according to data from the National Statistics Office of Georgia. Nonetheless, industrial inflation is still quite high on a yearly basis, with the index increasing 5.7% since February 2025.

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