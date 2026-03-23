Kyrgyzstan, Montenegro discuss prospects for cooperation in hydropower and green economy

BISHKEK, Kyrgyzstan, March 23. Kyrgyz Foreign Minister Jeenbek Kulubaev and Montenegro’s Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs Ervin Ibrahimović discussed prospects for cooperation in hydropower and the green economy, Trend reports via the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Kyrgyzstan.

The meeting took place in Bishkek as part of Ibrahimović's first official visit to the country in the history of bilateral relations.

During the talks, Kulubaev briefed his counterpart in detail on the large-scale political and economic reforms underway in Kyrgyzstan, aimed at ensuring sustainable development and creating a favorable investment climate. Particular attention was paid to the implementation of regionally significant projects, including the construction of the China–Kyrgyzstan–Uzbekistan railway and the Kambar Ata-1 hydropower plant.

Turning to the bilateral agenda, the foreign ministers noted the similarities between Kyrgyzstan and Montenegro, as both countries are dynamically developing mountainous states with abundant water resources and significant tourism potential. The ministers also agreed to actively exchange experience in the tourism sector.

Moreover, the sides discussed expanding cooperation at the government level, developing interparliamentary dialogue, and further improving the legal framework.

In addition, the importance of advancing a joint mountain agenda, as well as cooperation in climate change adaptation and environmental protection, was highlighted. In this regard, the Kyrgyz side invited the Montenegrin delegation to take part in the 6th World Nomad Games and the upcoming Second Global Mountain Summit “Bishkek+25.”

As a practical outcome of the meeting, the parties signed a cooperation program between the foreign ministries of the two countries for 2026-27, as well as a memorandum on cooperation in diplomatic training.

As part of the visit of Ibrahimović, the Honorary Consulate of Montenegro in Kyrgyzstan was also officially opened.

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