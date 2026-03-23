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Shamakhi has become one of the tourism centers of our country - President Ilham Aliyev

Politics Materials 23 March 2026 12:21 (UTC +04:00)
Shamakhi has become one of the tourism centers of our country - President Ilham Aliyev
Photo: Press service of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan

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Gulnara Karimova
Gulnara Karimova
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BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 23. Extensive development is currently underway in the Shamakhi district. Shamakhi has become one of the tourism centers of our country, said President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev as he met with with the employees of the “Shirvan Agro” livestock complex in the Shamakhi district during the opening ceremony of the enterprise, Trend reports.

“A number of modern recreation areas, hotels, catering, cultural, and educational facilities have been established here. The Shamakhi–Baku highway is also highly modern, providing strong connectivity with both Baku and the western and northwestern regions of the country,” the head of state added.

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