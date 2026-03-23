Turkmenistan to join IRENA's forum in Baku in June - Country Engagement Director (Exclusive)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 23. Active participation from Turkmenistan in the APRECA Investment Forum in Baku will enrich dialogue on regional energy transition priorities and help shape investment pipelines, Gurbuz Gonul, Director of Country Engagement and Partnerships at the International Renewable Energy Agency (IRENA), told Trend.

"Specifically, the APRECA Investment Forum will be held in June 2026 in Baku, Azerbaijan, as part of Baku Energy Week. The Forum will convene governments, investors, and project developers to advance concrete renewable energy and grid modernisation projects across Central Asia," he said.

He provided insights on the recent assembly involving delegates from IRENA and Turkmenistan.

"During the recent meeting between Turkmenistan’s new Ambassador, H.E. Mr. Bayram Bayramov, and IRENA’s Director-General, Francesco La Camera, discussions focused on strengthening Turkmenistan’s engagement with IRENA and identifying concrete avenues for future collaboration," Gonul further noted.

He noted that both sides reaffirmed the importance of deepening cooperation under IRENA’s regional initiatives, particularly the Accelerated Partnership for Renewable Energy in Central Asia (APRECA), and expressed IRENA’s expectation to welcome Turkmenistan to APRECA very soon.

According to Gonul, Turkmenistan’s energy system currently relies heavily on traditional sources, but the country possesses significant renewable energy potential.

"Turkmenistan benefits from nearly 300 sunny days a year, with some of the highest solar irradiation levels in Central Asia. Its wind potential is also considerable, with assessments indicating that around 40% of the country’s territory is suitable for wind power development," he delineated.

Gonul added that these natural advantages position Turkmenistan to play a more active role in the region’s long-term energy transition, helping to meet future demand and diversify the Central Asian energy mix.

He also highlighted ongoing and planned initiatives within IRENA’s regional programs. IRENA engages Turkmenistan through APRECA, which aims to strengthen enabling frameworks, investment readiness, and cross-border cooperation. Gonul explained that active participation from Turkmenistan could meaningfully contribute to diversified regional power systems and enhanced energy security.

The International Renewable Energy Agency (IRENA) is an intergovernmental organization established in 2009 to promote cooperation and the adoption of renewable energy worldwide. It provides data, policy advice, and technical support and facilitates partnerships to help countries transition to sustainable energy systems. IRENA has 169 member states and is headquartered in Masdar City, United Arab Emirates.

Turkmenistan has been a full member of IRENA since 2018 and has participated in its governing bodies and regional initiatives. The country’s officials have met IRENA leadership multiple times to discuss renewable energy goals, joint projects, and Turkmenistan’s involvement in the region‑wide Accelerated Partnership for Renewable Energy in Central Asia (APRECA). Turkmen diplomats also presented credentials as the permanent representative to IRENA in early 2026, with both sides reaffirming commitments to deepen cooperation on clean energy technologies, green hydrogen, and integration into broader regional renewable energy efforts.