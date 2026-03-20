Tajikistan sees steady growth in passenger traffic in January 2026
The sustained growth in passenger traffic highlights strengthening domestic mobility and signals a gradual recovery in economic activity and consumer demand.
Access to paid information is limited
If You already have an account, please log in
Subscription to paid content
Gain access to all that Trend has to offer, as well as to premium, licensed content via subscription or direct purchase through a credit card.
- AZN
- USD
- EUR
- RUB
10 news item
40.00 23.50 20.00 0.00Buy
Subscribe to paid news for 3 months
1 020.00 600.00 510.00 0.00Buy