Turkmenistan taps China’s CNPC for $10B cubic meter gas facility

ASHGABAT, Turkmenistan, March 21. Turkmen President Serdar Berdimuhamedov has authorized state energy giant Türkmengaz to contract CNPC Amudarya Petroleum Company for a major new gas processing facility, Trend reports, citing the press service of Turkmen government.

Under the signed resolution, the Chinese state-owned subsidiary will design and construct a commercial gas treatment plant with a capacity of 10 billion cubic meters (bcm) per year.

The contract also includes the drilling and completion of high-capacity production wells required to feed the new facility.

CNPC has previously built and operates gas processing plants (such as No. 1 and No. 2 facilities with combined capacity exceeding 15 bcm annually) to process and supply gas to the Central Asia-China pipeline.

The partnership is part of the recent high-level engagements including discussions during Chairman of the Halk Maslahaty of Turkmenistan Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov's March 17-19, 2026 visit to China, where President Xi Jinping emphasized expanding natural gas cooperation scale and CNPC Chairman Dai Houliang met with Turkmen officials to advance strategic partnership in the sector.