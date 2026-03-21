Remittances from France to Azerbaijan double in 2025
Remittances between France and Azerbaijan showed significant changes in both directions, with inflows to Azerbaijan increasing sharply while outflows to France declined.
Access to paid information is limited
If You already have an account, please log in
Subscription to paid content
Gain access to all that Trend has to offer, as well as to premium, licensed content via subscription or direct purchase through a credit card.
- AZN
- USD
- EUR
- RUB
10 news item
40.00 23.50 20.00 0.00Buy
Subscribe to paid news for 3 months
1 020.00 600.00 510.00 0.00Buy