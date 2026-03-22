Azerbaijan's revenues from gas export to Italy down in Jan. 2026
Azerbaijan's revenues from gas exports to Italy dropped in January 2026 compared to the same period last year. The export value and volume both saw a significant decline. This decrease reflects a notable reduction in both monetary terms and gas volume.
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