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Georgia posts 7.9% economic growth in January 2026

Economy Materials 23 March 2026 03:07 (UTC +04:00)
Georgia posts 7.9% economic growth in January 2026
Photo: Bank of Lithuania

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Gulnara Rahimova
Gulnara Rahimova
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BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 23. Georgia’s estimated real Gross Domestic Product (GDP) increased by 7.9% in January 2026 compared to the same month of the previous year.

Data obtaied by Trend from the National Statistics Office of Georgia (Geostat) shows that significant growth was recorded in information and communication, financial and insurance activities, mining and quarrying, as well as accommodation and food service activities.

Meanwhile, declines were observed in construction and trade sectors.

Price statistics show that the Consumer Price Index (CPI) rose by 4.8% year-on-year and by 1.2% month-on-month in January.

The Producer Price Index (PPI) for industrial products increased by 6.5% compared to the same period last year and by 1.4% compared to the previous month.

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