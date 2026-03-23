Kyrgyzstan, India explore broader cooperation in energy sector

BISHKEK, Kyrgyzstan, March 23. Kyrgyzstan and India discussed prospects for expanding cooperation in renewable energy, hydropower, and the coal sector, Trend reports via the Ministry of Energy of Kyrgyzstan.

The issue was reviewed during a meeting between Minister of Energy of the Kyrgyz Republic Taalaibek Ibraev and India’s Minister of Power Manohar Lal on the sidelines of the Bharat Electricity Summit 2026 in New Delhi.

During the meeting, the Kyrgyz side conveyed a keen interest in analyzing India's sophisticated methodologies for executing extensive energy initiatives and integrating contemporary technologies within the energy domain.

Special attention was given to the implementation of the CASA-1000 regional power transmission project. The parties noted the contribution of Indian companies to the initiative and emphasized the importance of its timely completion.

The sides also highlighted the potential to expand cooperation with leading Indian energy companies, including NTPC Limited and NHPC Limited, particularly in the context of implementing investment projects in Kyrgyzstan.

In addition, the Kyrgyz side invited the Indian delegation to take part in the meeting of energy ministers of the member states of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO), scheduled to be held in Kyrgyzstan in June 2026.

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