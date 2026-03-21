Kyrgyzstan’s economy expands in first months of the year

BISHKEK, Kyrgyzstan, March 21. Kyrgyzstan’s gross domestic product (GDP) totaled 264.1 billion soms (about $3.02 billion) from January through February of this year, according to preliminary data, marking an increase of 8.8 percent compared to the same period in 2025, Trend reports via the press service of the Cabinet of Ministers.

The statement was made by Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers and Head of the Presidential Administration of Kyrgyzstan, Adylbek Kasymaliev, during a regular government meeting.

According to him, the country recorded significant GDP growth in the construction sector, which expanded by 23.2%, as well as in services (6.7%) and agriculture (2.6%).

The meeting also reviewed budget execution, with the tax and customs services, as well as the Ministry of Finance, presenting data on revenue performance and the utilization of funds.

Furthermore, participants emphasized the need to ensure the timely and full implementation of budget targets.

Meanwhile, Kyrgyzstan is a landlocked economy in Central Asia, with growth largely driven by construction, services, agriculture, and gold mining. The country has maintained relatively strong economic momentum in recent years, supported by domestic demand and infrastructure development.