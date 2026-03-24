Russia’s ministry rep highlights key pillars of economic co-op with Uzbekistan (Exclusive)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 24. The expansion of the network of joint industrial sites and preparing new industrial projects remains one of the key areas of economic cooperation between Uzbekistan and Russia, Director of the Department for Economic Cooperation with CIS Countries of the Russian Ministry of Economic Development Alexey Mikhaylov told Trend.

"Technoparks in Chirchik and Jizzakh are already successfully operating in Uzbekistan. With infrastructure investments exceeding $30 million, about 30 residents have been placed there, and more than 2,000 jobs have been created. These sites demonstrate the real results of industrial cooperation between our countries," he said.

According to Mikhaylov, the sides are currently working on expanding the network of joint industrial zones and launching new cooperation projects.

"In particular, the government of Bashkortostan is considering the creation of the Bekabad technopark in the Tashkent region," he noted.

He added that the existing network of technoparks in Uzbekistan’s regions is also being expanded.

"Two more technoparks in the Navoi and Bukhara regions, with a total production area of more than 130,000 square meters, are being prepared for new investment projects. In the Navoi region, two production buildings have already been constructed and will be leased to residents. One of them, with an area of about 40,000 square meters, is in a high degree of readiness," Mikhaylov said.

He also noted that the industrial site in the Bukhara region is fully ready for launch.

"Construction of two buildings with a total area exceeding 90,000 square meters has been completed there, and the facilities are ready to host residents and production projects," the department director said.

According to him, the development of industrial sites is directly linked to active interregional cooperation, which remains one of the drivers of trade growth.

"Today, about 80 Russian regions cooperate with Uzbekistan, and around 60 interregional agreements are in force. Such contacts make it possible to launch new projects and increase bilateral trade turnover," Mikhaylov emphasized.