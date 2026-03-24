Azerbaijani oil moves down in price

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 24. The price of Azerbaijan’s Azeri Light crude at Italy’s Augusta port, on a CIF basis, moved down by $6.85, or 5.57%, on March 23 from the previous level, coming in at $116.05 per barrel, a source in the oil market told Trend.

At Türkiye’s Ceyhan port, the FOB price of Azeri Light crude decreased by $7.32, or 6.19%, to $110.97 per barrel.

The price of URALS crude went down by $5.89 or 6.86%, to $79.91 per barrel, while Brent Dated crude from the North Sea dropped by $6.89, or 5.89%, to $110.05 per barrel.

Azerbaijan’s 2026 state budget is based on an average oil price of $65 per barrel.