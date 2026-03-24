Georgia boosts remittances to Azerbaijan in 2025
There has been a notable uptick in remittances flowing from Georgia to Azerbaijan, whereas the transfers in the opposite direction from Azerbaijan to Georgia have experienced a downturn.
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