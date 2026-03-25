Azerbaijan-Czech Republic remittance flows show uptick in 2025
Individual remittances between Azerbaijan and the Czech Republic grew in 2025, with both inflows and outflows showing significant increases. The Czech Republic's share in Azerbaijan's total remittances also grew during the period.
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