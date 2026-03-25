Azerbaijan tallies water and thermal energy production in 2M2026
In the first two months of 2026, Azerbaijan's thermal power facilities produced less electricity. There was a similar decline in production at the local hydroelectric units as compared to the corresponding period last year.
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