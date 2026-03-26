Bishkek views progress on China-Kyrgyzstan-Uzbekistan railway project

Photo: Ministry of Water Resources, Agriculture, and Processing Industry of the Kyrgyz Republic

BISHKEK, Kyrgyzstan, March 26. Erlist Akunbekov, Minister of Water Resources, Agriculture, and Processing Industry, held a working meeting on the implementation of the China-Kyrgyzstan-Uzbekistan railway project, Trend reports, citing the ministry.

The meeting was attended by representatives of the Ministry of Transport and Communications and the management of the national railway company Kyrgyz Temir Zholu, as well as officials from the project company.

According to available data, the main design documentation for the railway has already been prepared, while finalization of drawings and approval procedures are ongoing. Large-scale construction work is underway, involving more than 5,000 personnel and over 5,600 units of equipment.

Current efforts are focused on tunneling, earthworks, and bridge construction. To date, more than 3.5 million cubic meters of earthworks have been completed.

Akunbekov stressed the importance of strict compliance with safety and environmental standards during the project’s implementation, noting that the Cabinet of Ministers will ensure necessary support and coordination for its successful completion.

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