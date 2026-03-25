Turkmenistan, U.S. talk through bilateral affairs

ASHGABAT, Turkmenistan, March 25. Turkmenistan and the United States discussed current issues of bilateral ties across areas of mutual interest, Trend reports via the Turkmen MFA.

The talks were held during a meeting between Minister of Foreign Affairs of Turkmenistan Rashid Meredov and U.S. Ambassador to Turkmenistan Elizabeth Rood.

Particular attention was paid to the outcomes of the recent visit of the Chairman of the Halk Maslahaty (Parliament) of Turkmenistan to the U.S. on February 16.

Earlier on January 23, President Serdar Berdimuhamedov of Turkmenistan welcomed U.S. Secretary of the Army Daniel Driscoll and U.S. Special Representative for South and Central Asia Sergio Gor in Ashgabat, where they engaged in discussions aimed at enhancing bilateral relations.

In January, U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio, U.S. Special Envoy for South and Central Asia Sergio Gor, and Turkmenistan’s Foreign Minister Rashid Meredov engaged in a phone call to discuss the issue of regional security in Central Asia. Secretary Rubio emphasized the United States' dedication to enhancing the bilateral relationship.

Stay up-to-date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel