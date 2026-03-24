China’s retail sales rise to $1.3 trillion in Jan.-Feb. 2026
Photo: Poland's Financial Ombudsman
Stronger catering activity and increases in spending in both urban and rural areas propelled China's consumer market to continuous expansion in the first half of the year.
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