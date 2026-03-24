Iran's energy infrastructure undergoes attacks

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 24. Iran's energy infrastructure has been attacked amid the ongoing escalations in the Middle East, Trend reports via the Iranian media.

According to the media, two gas facilities and a pipeline were attacked in U.S.-Israeli airstrikes.

"As part of the ongoing attacks, the gas administration building and gas pressure regulation station located on Kaveh street in Isfahan were targeted," the media said.

The media added that these facilities, located in central Iran, were partially damaged. One of the attacks also targeted the gas pipeline of the Khorramshahr power plant located in the southwest of the country.

Since no concrete agreement was reached in negotiations between the United States and Iran over the nuclear program, the U.S. and Israel began military airstrikes against Iran on February 28. In response, Iran launched missile and drone attacks on Israel and U.S. military facilities located in countries across the region, starting the same day.

On the first day of the air strikes against Iran, Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei and several high-ranking military officials were killed. On March 8, Iran’s Assembly of Experts elected Seyyed Mojtaba Khamenei as Iran’s third Supreme Leader by majority vote.

From March 1 through March 5, the confrontation expanded further, affecting several countries across the Middle East.

The ongoing conflict has significantly threatened the region’s energy infrastructure and maritime transport. Oil prices have surged on global markets due to heightened security tensions around the Strait of Hormuz, prompting several countries to advise their citizens to leave the region.

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