Kyrgyzstan and OSCE discuss boosting collaboration and regional stability

BISHKEK, Kyrgyzstan, March 26. The President of the Kyrgyz Republic Sadyr Japarov received the Secretary General of the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe (OSCE) Feridun Sinirlioglu, Trend reports, citing the Kyrgyz Foreign Ministry.

The development of cooperation between Kyrgyzstan and the OSCE was discussed, as well as the possibility of expanding the Organization's project presence in the country to implement joint initiatives.

The President of Kyrgyzstan noted with satisfaction that cooperation within the Organization has been developing very actively in recent years and emphasized the regular mutual visits of delegations from Kyrgyzstan and the OSCE.

Sadyr Japarov emphasized the effective work of the OSCE Programme Office in Bishkek and noted that the Organization is currently implementing 22 projects. One of the most successful projects to date is the OSCE Academy in the capital.

He also expressed gratitude to the Organization for its support in various areas, including reforming the judicial and law enforcement systems, digitalization and improving the efficiency of public administration, as well as ensuring human rights and democratic freedoms.

Speaking about strengthening cooperation with Central Asian countries, the President emphasized that this area is a key priority of Kyrgyzstan's foreign policy.

In this context, Sadyr Japarov also noted that the country supports the OSCE's activities to ensure sustainable peace and implement confidence-building measures in the region's border areas.

In turn, Feridun Sinirlioglu expressed gratitude for the warm welcome and noted that in recent years, under the leadership of Sadyr Japarov, Kyrgyzstan has achieved significant success in socio-economic development.

He emphasized Kyrgyzstan's achievements in developing democracy, as well as the significant representation of women in parliament and in politics in general.

In addition, Feridun Sinirlioglu noted Kyrgyzstan's foreign policy, which is based on building good-neighborly and trusting relations and is committed to the principles of international law. In this regard, the OSCE Secretary General particularly emphasized Sadyr Japarov’s contribution to ensuring regional security and cooperation in Central Asia.

President Sadyr Japarov expressed concern about the current complex geopolitical situation in the world and the conflict in the Middle East, which is causing thousands of civilian casualties and the destruction of important infrastructure, including in fraternal countries in the region.

The parties emphasized the importance of resolving all contentious issues peacefully.