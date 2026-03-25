Eni's hydrocarbon reserves in Kazakhstan experiencing downturn
Photo: Karachaganak Petroleum Operating B.V. official website
The decline was observed across both liquids and natural gas reserves, while developed assets continued to dominate the portfolio.
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