Azerbaijani Defense Ministry's leadership visits Military Hospital (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 24. On March 24, the leadership of the Ministry of Defense visited servicemen receiving treatment at the Main Clinical Hospital of the Ministry, Trend reports referring to Azerbaijan's Ministry of Defense.

First, flowers were laid in front of the monument to the National Leader of the Azerbaijani people, Heydar Aliyev, erected on the hospital territory, and tribute was paid to his memory.

The ministry’s leadership enquired about the health condition of the personnel undergoing treatment and wished them a speedy recovery and a return to their places of service.

The medical personnel were thanked for their care and high level of professionalism in treating the servicemen.

The hospital staff and the servicemen receiving treatment expressed their deep gratitude to the Supreme Commander-in-Chief, Ilham Aliyev, First Vice-President Mehriban Aliyeva, and the leadership of the Ministry of Defense for the conditions created in the military medical institution, as well as for the comprehensive attention and care shown.