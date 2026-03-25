Azerbaijan scales up aluminium production in 2M2026
Photo: Ministry of Industry and Construction of the Republic of Kazakhstan
In early 2026, the aluminum product manufacturing scene in Azerbaijan saw a notable uptick. Production really hit the ground running this year, showing a significant leap compared to last year, with a robust output of finished products. Even though the numbers are on the rise, the production of finished metal products took a hit.
Access to paid information is limited
If You already have an account, please log in
Subscription to paid content
Gain access to all that Trend has to offer, as well as to premium, licensed content via subscription or direct purchase through a credit card.
- AZN
- USD
- EUR
- RUB
10 news item
40.00 23.50 20.00 0.00Buy
Subscribe to paid news for 3 months
1 020.00 600.00 510.00 0.00Buy