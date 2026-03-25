Azerbaijan scales up aluminium production in 2M2026

Photo: Ministry of Industry and Construction of the Republic of Kazakhstan

In early 2026, the aluminum product manufacturing scene in Azerbaijan saw a notable uptick. Production really hit the ground running this year, showing a significant leap compared to last year, with a robust output of finished products. Even though the numbers are on the rise, the production of finished metal products took a hit.

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