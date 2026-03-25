Strike blitz on Iraqi military bases results in large-scale soldier deaths

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 25. Seven Iraqi military personnel were killed, and thirteen others were injured in airstrikes targeting military facilities in Anbar province, Iraq, the statement of the country's Defense Ministry says, Trend reports.

The statement specified that the airstrike struck the Al-Habbaniyyah Military Hospital, which is under the Ministry of Defense, as well as the building of the Al-Habbaniyyah Production Department.

The Ministry strongly condemned the airstrikes, characterizing them as a grave and serious violation of international law and norms, particularly those prohibiting attacks on medical facilities and personnel.

Since no concrete agreement was reached in negotiations between the United States (US) and Iran over the nuclear program, the US and Israel began military airstrikes against Iran on February 28. In response, Iran launched missile and drone attacks on Israel and US military facilities located in countries across the region, starting the same day.

On the first day of the air strikes against Iran, Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei and several high-ranking military officials were killed. On March 8, Iran’s Assembly of Experts elected Seyyed Mojtaba Khamenei as Iran’s third Supreme Leader by majority vote.

From March 1 through March 5, the confrontation expanded further, affecting several countries across the Middle East.

The ongoing conflict has significantly threatened the region’s energy infrastructure and maritime transport. Oil prices have surged on global markets due to heightened security tensions around the Strait of Hormuz, prompting several countries to advise their citizens to leave the region.

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