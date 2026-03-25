UK develops plan to restore shipping in Strait of Hormuz

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 25. The United Kingdom, together with its allies, is working on a plan to reopen the Strait of Hormuz and restore transport links in the Middle East, UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer said, Trend reports.

“Ultimately, we must reopen the Strait of Hormuz to ensure stability in the oil market. This is not a simple task. That is why we, together with all our allies, including our European partners, are working on a joint plan that will allow us to restore freedom of navigation in the region as quickly as possible and minimize economic impacts,” Starmer emphasized.

Since no concrete agreement was reached in negotiations between the United States and Iran over the nuclear program, the U.S. and Israel began military airstrikes against Iran on February 28. In response, Iran launched missile and drone attacks on Israel and U.S. military facilities located in countries across the region, starting the same day.

On the first day of the air strikes against Iran, Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei and several high-ranking military officials were killed. On March 8, Iran’s Assembly of Experts elected Seyyed Mojtaba Khamenei as Iran’s third Supreme Leader by majority vote.

From March 1 through March 5, the confrontation expanded further, affecting several countries across the Middle East.

The ongoing conflict has significantly threatened the region’s energy infrastructure and maritime transport. Oil prices have surged on global markets due to heightened security tensions around the Strait of Hormuz, prompting several countries to advise their citizens to leave the region.