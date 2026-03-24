Uzbekistan elevates remittances to Azerbaijan in 2025
In 2025, there was a significant increase in individual remittances from Uzbekistan to Azerbaijan. Stronger financial flows and a larger share of total inbound transfers are the reasons for the growth. Uzbekistan also saw a drop in remittances sent from Azerbaijan around that time.
Access to paid information is limited
If You already have an account, please log in
Subscription to paid content
Gain access to all that Trend has to offer, as well as to premium, licensed content via subscription or direct purchase through a credit card.
- AZN
- USD
- EUR
- RUB
10 news item
40.00 23.50 20.00 0.00Buy
Subscribe to paid news for 3 months
1 020.00 600.00 510.00 0.00Buy