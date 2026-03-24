IMF to launch Southeast Europe technical assistance center in Rome

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 24. The International Monetary Fund (IMF) will establish a new regional capacity development center in Rome aimed at strengthening economic institutions and policymaking across Southeast Europe, the Fund said, Trend reports.

The Southeast Europe Technical Assistance Center (SEETAC) will support Western Balkan countries — Albania, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Kosovo, Montenegro, North Macedonia and Serbia — as well as Moldova, all of which are pursuing European Union membership. The center is expected to begin operations by January 2027.

IMF Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva said the initiative would address significant capacity development needs in the region, helping to enhance macroeconomic stability, resilience and growth prospects, while supporting progress toward EU accession.

SEETAC will become part of the IMF’s global network of 17 regional capacity development centers. It will provide targeted technical assistance in key areas including fiscal policy, monetary and financial sector policies, macroeconomic frameworks and forecasting, statistics, and legal frameworks.

The new center will also complement existing training programs delivered to the region by the IMF’s Joint Vienna Institute.