Kazakhstan boosts crude oil and petroleum product exports in Jan.2026

ASTANA, Kazakhstan, March 25. Kazakhstan exported a total of 6.380 million tons of crude oil and petroleum products from bituminous minerals in January 2026, which is a 31.8% increase from the 4.839 million tons exported the same period of 2025.

Data obtained by Trend from the country’s Bureau of National Statistics shows that the total value of these exports reached $3.105 billion, reflecting a 13.6% rise compared to $2.734 billion in January 2025.

Kazakhstan's foreign trade turnover in January 2026 reached $11.011 billion, reflecting a 15.9% year-on-year increase compared to January 2025. Exports amounted to $6.327 billion, an increase of 22.8%, while imports totaled $4.6 billion, up 7.7%.

The primary export commodities were crude oil and oil products, comprising 49.1% of total exports, followed by refined copper and unprocessed copper alloys (6.6%), copper ores and concentrates (3.7%), ferroalloys (3.2%), and wheat and meslin (3.2%).

Key imports included electric generator sets and rotating electrical converters (5.7%), other petroleum gases (4.7%), vehicle bodies (including cabs) (3.3%), passenger cars and other motor vehicles (3.2%), and telephone apparatus (2.8%).