QazaqGaz explores cooperation with Shell, Eni

ASTANA, Kazakhstan, March 24. Chairman of the Management Board of Kazakhstan’s national gas company QazaqGaz, Alibek Zhamauov, discussed cooperation with representatives of Shell and Eni on the sidelines of the CERAWeek international energy conference in Houston, the U.S., Trend reports via QazaqGaz.

In particular, Zhamauov met with Senior Vice President of Shell Suzanne Coogan. The parties discussed current issues in the gas industry and prospects for further cooperation amid the evolving global energy agenda. They also explored joint actions aimed at strengthening collaboration and exchanging expertise in geological exploration.

Additionally, Zhamauov held talks with Luca Vignati, Upstream Director at Eni. The discussions were held in a businesslike manner and formed part of a broader series of meetings with international energy companies focused on expanding cooperation and sharing experience in upstream activities.

Meanwhile, in early March 2026, Kazakhstan’s Ministry of Energy and Shell Kazakhstan signed a contract for geological exploration at the Zhanaturmys site in the Aktobe region. The agreement provides for seismic surveys, data acquisition, and technical assessment in line with current regulatory requirements and subject to obtaining the necessary permits.

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