Uzbekistan, Kazakhstan explore new agro-industry cooperation formats

Photo: The Ministry of Agriculture of Uzbekistan

TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, March 24. Uzbekistan and Kazakhstan discussed prospects for expanding cooperation in the agricultural sector, Trend reports via the Ministry of Agriculture of Uzbekistan.

The issue was reviewed during a meeting between Uzbekistan’s Minister of Agriculture, Ibrokhim Abdurakhmonov, and Kazakhstan’s Vice Minister of Agriculture, Yermek Kenjekhanuly, held on the sidelines of the Italy-Central Asia (C5) + Azerbaijan International Agribusiness Forum.

During the talks, the sides put forward proposals on new areas of cooperation aimed at ensuring sustainable agricultural development amid environmental and climate challenges.

In particular, the parties discussed opportunities to deepen collaboration in the processing of grain, legumes, and oilseed crops, as well as the expansion of meat and dairy production.

According to the ministry, the initiatives are expected to contribute to closer integration in the agricultural sector between the two countries, strengthen food security, and increase export potential.

Meanwhile, Tashkent is hosting the international business forum “Regenerative Agriculture and Digitalization for Sustainable Agro-Ecosystems” on March 23-24, with the participation of representatives from Italy, Central Asian countries, and Azerbaijan.

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