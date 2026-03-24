Azerbaijan-Ireland remittance flows gain foothold in 2025
In 2025, there was a notable increase in individual remittances from Ireland to Azerbaijan. Increases in both Irish immigration and transfers sent from Azerbaijan were the primary drivers of the expansion. The percentage of total remittance flows that went to Ireland likewise increased slightly over that time.
Access to paid information is limited
If You already have an account, please log in
Subscription to paid content
Gain access to all that Trend has to offer, as well as to premium, licensed content via subscription or direct purchase through a credit card.
- AZN
- USD
- EUR
- RUB
10 news item
40.00 23.50 20.00 0.00Buy
Subscribe to paid news for 3 months
1 020.00 600.00 510.00 0.00Buy