Azerbaijan, Italy ink memorandum of cooperation in agricultural sector

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 24. A memorandum of cooperation has been signed between “Aqrar Tədarük və Təchizat” OJSC (ATT), operating under the Ministry of Agriculture of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Italy’s main farmers’ organization “Coldiretti,” as well as the “Filiera Italia” Association, which brings together the agricultural and agro-industrial sectors, Trend reports.

The memorandum was signed within the framework of a meeting between Minister Majnun Mammadov, Italy’s Minister of Agriculture, and the President of the Italian Trade Agency.

Thus, Azerbaijan’s Minister of Agriculture Majnun Mammadov, who is on a visit to Uzbekistan, met with Italy’s Minister of Agriculture, Food Sovereignty and Forestry Francesco Lollobrigida, and the President of the Italian Trade Agency (ITA), Matteo Zoppas.

During the meetings, the parties discussed the development of cooperation in the agricultural sector, increasing trade turnover of agricultural and food products, expanding ties between business representatives, encouraging participation of entrepreneurs in international exhibitions and fairs held in both countries, the transfer of modern technologies, cooperation in agricultural research and agricultural education, as well as strengthening ties and expanding the exchange of experience in areas such as winemaking, livestock breeding, and dairy production.

The parties expressed their interest in further developing bilateral cooperation in the agricultural sector between the two countries and increasing trade turnover of agricultural and food products. An extensive exchange of views took place on issues of mutual interest.

Within the framework of the meeting, a memorandum of cooperation was signed between “Aqrar Tədarük və Təchizat” OJSC (ATT), Italy’s main farmers’ organization “Coldiretti,” and the “Filiera Italia” Association. The document outlines the directions of future cooperation in the agricultural sector. According to the memorandum, the parties agreed to expand cooperation in building a productive, sustainable, and export-oriented agricultural economy in the agricultural and agro-industrial sectors.