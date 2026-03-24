Uzatom, Russia's Rosatom approve updated design of Uzbekistan nuclear power plant

TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, March 24. Uzatom and Russia’s Rosatom have agreed on a new integrated configuration for the nuclear power plant (NPP) planned to be built in Uzbekistan, Trend reports via Rosatom.

The updated design allows for the building of two large-capacity power units using Generation III+ VVER-1000 reactors, along with two smaller power units featuring RITM-200N reactors, each capable of producing 55 MW.

Once fully operational, the nuclear power plant is expected to generate about 17.2 billion kWh of electricity per year, covering up to 14% of Uzbekistan’s total electricity consumption.

Earlier, on June 20, 2025, during the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum, Rosatom and Uzbekistan’s Atomic Energy Agency signed an agreement on the main terms for the construction of a 2.4 GW nuclear power plant in the country. In August, site survey works began at the selected construction site.

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