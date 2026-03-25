Kazakhstan doubles investments in Azerbaijani economy for 2025
The year 2025 was a banner year for Kazakhstani FDI into Azerbaijan's economy. A better economic cooperation is reflected in the rise, while Kazakhstan only accounts for a small share of overall foreign direct investments. During the same time frame, Azerbaijan's investments in Kazakhstan fell.
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