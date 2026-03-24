Loans to citizens and sole entrepreneurs grow in Turkmenistan in February 2026

ASHGABAT, Turkmenistan, March 24. Outstanding loans issued by Turkmenistan’s credit institutions to citizens and entrepreneurs operating without establishing a legal entity totaled 31.3 billion manats ($8.9 billion) as of February 1, 2026, up from 25.4 billion manats ($7.2 billion) a year earlier, showing an increase of 23.6%, Trend reports via the Central Bank of Turkmenistan.

To put it in perspective, loans extended to individuals and entrepreneurs operating without forming a legal entity amounted to 25.3 billion manats ($7.2 billion) as of January 1, 2026, compared with 31.4 billion manats ($8.9 billion) on January 1, 2025, reflecting a 19.6% decrease.

The Central Bank of Turkmenistan, established in 1991, continues to control the national financial system and disseminate extensive banking statistics, providing critical insights into sector changes.

As of March 14, 2026, the official exchange rate set by the Central Bank of Turkmenistan stands at 1 USD = 3.5 manats.