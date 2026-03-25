India jacks up investments in Azerbaijani economy for 2025
A greater amount of money from India went into Azerbaijan's economy in 2025. As compared to last year, the increase is a result of more robust investment activity and a larger contribution. During the period in question, India received a relatively small amount of FDI overall.
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