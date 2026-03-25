Finland multiplies investments in Azerbaijani economy for 2025
Finland’s direct investments in Azerbaijan surged in 2025, significantly higher than the previous year. These investments represented a small share of Azerbaijan’s total foreign direct inflows. Azerbaijan's investments in Finland also grew, strengthening bilateral economic ties.
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