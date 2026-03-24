Kyrgyzstan plans to curb money laundering and criminal financing risks

BISHKEK, Kyrgyzstan, March 24. Kyrgyzstan’s Cabinet of Ministers has submitted for public discussion a draft resolution approving an action plan to mitigate identified risks of financing criminal activity and money laundering for 2026, Trend reports via the document.

The draft has been developed in line with Article 11 of the country’s law on countering the financing of criminal activity and the legalization (laundering) of criminal proceeds, as well as in accordance with the procedure for conducting risk assessments approved by the Cabinet of Ministers in November 2025.

The main objective of the document is to approve a set of urgent state response measures aimed at eliminating vulnerabilities and minimizing threats identified during the National Risk Assessment for 2022–2024. The plan is also designed to establish an effective risk-based approach ahead of the upcoming round of mutual evaluation of Kyrgyzstan’s anti-money laundering and counter-terrorism financing system by the Eurasian Group (EAG).

Under the draft, ministries, state committees, and other executive authorities are instructed to ensure timely and full implementation of the planned measures and to submit quarterly progress reports to the country’s financial intelligence body.

The National Bank of Kyrgyzstan is recommended to ensure the implementation of the plan and report within the established timeframe. Meanwhile, the State Financial Intelligence Service under the Ministry of Finance will be responsible for monitoring and coordinating the plan’s execution, as well as reporting on its progress to the Presidential Administration and the relevant commission on a semi-annual and annual basis.

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