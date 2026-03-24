EIB supports green shipping upgrade at Port of Rotterdam

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 24. The European Investment Bank (EIB) is providing a €90 million loan to the Port of Rotterdam Authority to install shore power facilities at three deep-sea container terminals in Europe’s largest port, Trend reports via the Bank.

The financing will support Rotterdam Shore Power, a joint venture between the Port of Rotterdam Authority and energy company Eneco. The project includes the onshore power supply installation, grid connections, cabling, and related construction and excavation works. In total, eight kilometres of quay will be equipped with shore power, creating 35 connection points for seagoing container vessels.

In addition to the EIB loan, the project is expected to receive around €70 million in grants from the European Commission under the Alternative Fuels Infrastructure Facility (AFIF) of the Connecting Europe Facility (CEF).

Currently, large container ships rely on engines or fossil fuel generators to power onboard electrical systems, producing CO₂ emissions, noise, and particulate pollution. The new shore power installations are planned to be delivered and commissioned in phases starting in the second half of 2028.

The EIB, the EU’s long-term lending institution owned by its Member States, provides financing for investments that advance EU policy goals. The Netherlands holds a 5.2 percent share in the bank. Over the years, the EIB has provided more than €36 billion to projects in the Netherlands, covering sustainable transport, social infrastructure, research and development, drinking water, healthcare, and small and medium-sized enterprises.

The Connecting Europe Facility (CEF) is an EU funding instrument designed to support sustainable, high-quality, and efficient trans-European networks in transport, energy, and digital sectors. It provides grants and procurement funding to accelerate the green transition, strengthen energy security, and promote cross-border cooperation.

The Port of Rotterdam Authority is responsible for the sustainable development, management, and operation of the port and industrial area. Its mission is to ensure efficient, safe, and smooth shipping services while developing Rotterdam as a climate-neutral and future-proof logistics hub.