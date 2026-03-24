Uzbekistan, Italy seal multiple deal to expand agricultural cooperation

TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, March 24. Uzbekistan and Italy signed 7 agreements on cooperation in the agricultural sector, Trend reports via the Ministry of Agriculture of Uzbekistan.

The documents were signed on the sidelines of the Italy-Central Asia (C5) + Azerbaijan Business Forum held in Tashkent.

According to the ministry, the agreements are aimed at expanding bilateral trade in agricultural products, attracting investment, and strengthening cooperation in the agro-industrial sector. The documents also provide for the mechanization of agriculture, the introduction of modern agrotechnologies, increased production efficiency, and the modernization of the agro-industrial complex.

The sides also agreed to enhance cooperation in the exchange of knowledge and technologies, the adoption of advanced practices, and the implementation of joint projects in agriculture.

Meanwhile, Tashkent is hosting the international business forum “Regenerative Agriculture and Digitalization for Sustainable Agro-Ecosystems” on March 23-24, with the participation of representatives from Italy, Central Asian countries, and Azerbaijan.

Stay up-to-date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel