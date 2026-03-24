World Bank to finance project to modernize Uzbekistan’s transport network
Photo: World Bank
The World Bank is set to enhance Surkhandarya’s transport framework, focusing on upgrading roadways, bolstering safety measures, and enhancing regional interconnectivity.
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