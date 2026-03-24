Iran agrees not to pursue nuclear weapons - Trump

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 24. U.S. President Donald Trump claimed that the Iranian authorities have agreed not to seek the acquisition of nuclear weapons, Trend reports.

“I don’t want to speak in advance, but they have agreed that they will never have nuclear weapons,” the American leader said while answering journalists’ questions at the White House. He did not specify with whom exactly the United States is holding consultations.

Trump also stated that Iran had presented Washington with a major “gift” related to oil and gas, as well as the Strait of Hormuz, but did not disclose further details.

Since no concrete agreement was reached in negotiations between the United States and Iran over the nuclear program, the U.S. and Israel began military airstrikes against Iran on February 28. In response, Iran launched missile and drone attacks on Israel and U.S. military facilities located in countries across the region, starting the same day.

On the first day of the air strikes against Iran, Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei and several high-ranking military officials were killed. On March 8, Iran’s Assembly of Experts elected Seyyed Mojtaba Khamenei as Iran’s third Supreme Leader by majority vote.

From March 1 through March 5, the confrontation expanded further, affecting several countries across the Middle East.

The ongoing conflict has significantly threatened the region’s energy infrastructure and maritime transport. Oil prices have surged on global markets due to heightened security tensions around the Strait of Hormuz, prompting several countries to advise their citizens to leave the region.