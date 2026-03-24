Central Asia holds potential for implementing pilot carbon capture projects, EDB says

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 24. Central Asia has potential to pilot Carbon Capture, Utilization, and Storage (CCUS) in the oil, gas, and metallurgical sectors, particularly in Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan, Trend reports via the Eurasian Development Bank (EDB).

The bank noted that CO₂ could be injected into depleted reservoirs, providing a dual effect of carbon storage and enhanced oil recovery.

EDB emphasized that carbon capture and storage occupies a distinct place in the new energy paradigm. While the technology is not directly related to energy decentralization, it is crucial for offsetting emissions in sectors where full electrification is impossible or delayed. Under IRENA’s 1.5°C scenario, about 7 billion tonnes of CO₂ will need to be removed annually by 2050, accounting for up to 19% of total required emissions reductions.

According to the EDB, the primary applications of carbon capture and storage include the modernization of existing coal and gas-fired power plants, as well as industrial sectors such as cement, steel, and chemical production, where process emissions are difficult to eliminate by other means. However, CCS remains an expensive technology. The average cost of capturing one tonne of CO₂ is $50–100 under conventional facilities, and even higher under complex conditions. Without high carbon taxes, subsidies, or contracts for difference, CCS deployment in business remains unlikely.

The bank noted that regional priorities continue to focus on renewable energy development and improving energy efficiency, while CCS may be considered as a backup option within a balanced energy transition strategy.